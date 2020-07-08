5229 MIMOSA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

This absolutely stunning 5 bed 5 bath home is a once in a lifetime find! Upon entry you are greeted by an executive study, a formal living room and a formal dining room with direct access to both a wet bar & the kitchen. Pass through the entryway & you come to a beautiful family room featuring hardwood floors, built-in cabinets & bookshelves, a tiled fireplace & windows that shower the space in natural sunlight. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an island with a built-in wine fridge & its own sink! In the evenings, withdraw to the luxurious master suite complete with private back patio access, bay windows & an upscale bathroom showcasing dual undermount sinks in a granite vanity, a walk-in closet, a whirlpool soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower. 2nd floor houses 4 bedrooms, front & back balconies, an extra room & 2 game rooms, one of which has its own wet bar & an attached library. Don't miss out!