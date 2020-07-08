All apartments in Bellaire
Bellaire, TX
5229 MIMOSA Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:39 PM

5229 MIMOSA Drive

5229 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

5229 Mimosa Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
This absolutely stunning 5 bed 5 bath home is a once in a lifetime find! Upon entry you are greeted by an executive study, a formal living room and a formal dining room with direct access to both a wet bar & the kitchen. Pass through the entryway & you come to a beautiful family room featuring hardwood floors, built-in cabinets & bookshelves, a tiled fireplace & windows that shower the space in natural sunlight. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an island with a built-in wine fridge & its own sink! In the evenings, withdraw to the luxurious master suite complete with private back patio access, bay windows & an upscale bathroom showcasing dual undermount sinks in a granite vanity, a walk-in closet, a whirlpool soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower. 2nd floor houses 4 bedrooms, front & back balconies, an extra room & 2 game rooms, one of which has its own wet bar & an attached library. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have any available units?
5229 MIMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have?
Some of 5229 MIMOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 MIMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5229 MIMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 MIMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5229 MIMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5229 MIMOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 MIMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5229 MIMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5229 MIMOSA Drive has accessible units.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 MIMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 MIMOSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 MIMOSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

