5210 Woodlawn Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fresh Paint Throughout! Centrally located brick Bellaire town home. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. Spacious 1st floor features living, dinning, extra room which was previously used as an office. This house has plenty of space to have company over; Great Bellaire amenities with lots of shopping and parks nearby. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry conveniently located by the master bedroom. Nice balcony provides great space for a cup of morning coffee or evening BBQ. Low HOA fees with a Pool in complex. Come see it before it is gone!