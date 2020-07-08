All apartments in Bellaire
5210 Woodlawn Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

5210 Woodlawn Place

5210 Woodlawn Place · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Accessible Apartments
Location

5210 Woodlawn Place, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fresh Paint Throughout! Centrally located brick Bellaire town home. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. Spacious 1st floor features living, dinning, extra room which was previously used as an office. This house has plenty of space to have company over; Great Bellaire amenities with lots of shopping and parks nearby. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry conveniently located by the master bedroom. Nice balcony provides great space for a cup of morning coffee or evening BBQ. Low HOA fees with a Pool in complex. Come see it before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have any available units?
5210 Woodlawn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5210 Woodlawn Place have?
Some of 5210 Woodlawn Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Woodlawn Place currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Woodlawn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Woodlawn Place pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Woodlawn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Woodlawn Place offers parking.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5210 Woodlawn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have a pool?
Yes, 5210 Woodlawn Place has a pool.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have accessible units?
No, 5210 Woodlawn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Woodlawn Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Woodlawn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Woodlawn Place does not have units with air conditioning.

