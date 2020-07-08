4619 Park Court

Amenities

Never flooded! Wonderful Bellaire living on a tree-lined street! Two large oaks in the front yard provide nice shade, and the indoors features wood floors in the living areas, fresh paint (2019), and new carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms (also 2019). Spacious master suite on the first floor with the other three bedrooms (and two baths) upstairs. One upstairs bedroom has a private bath and the other two are joined by a Jack-and-Jill bath. The large gameroom - with oak floors - is also upstairs. Light-and-bright island kitchen connects to the living area, giving the house a great flow for entertaining. Backyard has a covered patio and lawn seating for those relaxing evenings.