Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4619 Park Court
4619 Park Court

4619 Park Court · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Accessible Apartments
Location

4619 Park Court, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Never flooded! Wonderful Bellaire living on a tree-lined street! Two large oaks in the front yard provide nice shade, and the indoors features wood floors in the living areas, fresh paint (2019), and new carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms (also 2019). Spacious master suite on the first floor with the other three bedrooms (and two baths) upstairs. One upstairs bedroom has a private bath and the other two are joined by a Jack-and-Jill bath. The large gameroom - with oak floors - is also upstairs. Light-and-bright island kitchen connects to the living area, giving the house a great flow for entertaining. Backyard has a covered patio and lawn seating for those relaxing evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Park Court have any available units?
4619 Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4619 Park Court have?
Some of 4619 Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 4619 Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4619 Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 4619 Park Court offers parking.
Does 4619 Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4619 Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Park Court have a pool?
No, 4619 Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Park Court have accessible units?
Yes, 4619 Park Court has accessible units.
Does 4619 Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4619 Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.

