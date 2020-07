Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desirable neighborhood of Bellaire. This charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom offers fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwoods and new energy-efficient windows that are great for keeping those energy costs down on hot summer days. Amazing schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and entertainment all within minutes away. Home did not flood during Harvey. Come make this your next move!