4401 Dorothy Street

A DELIGHTFUL and recently remodeled home in a friendly neighborhood on a low traffic street in Southdale. This charming and welcoming home is move-in ready. Far from freeway noise but so convenient to downtown, Med Center, Galleria and Bellaire restaurants and grocery stores. Zoned to the Horn Elementary & Bellaire High and walking distance to parks and Nature Discovery Center. New constructions & newer homes on the block. Also listed for lease. *All room measurements are approx. and to be identified by buyers.*