Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4401 Dorothy Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:43 PM

4401 Dorothy Street

4401 Dorothy Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

4401 Dorothy Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
A DELIGHTFUL and recently remodeled home in a friendly neighborhood on a low traffic street in Southdale. This charming and welcoming home is move-in ready. Far from freeway noise but so convenient to downtown, Med Center, Galleria and Bellaire restaurants and grocery stores. Zoned to the Horn Elementary & Bellaire High and walking distance to parks and Nature Discovery Center. New constructions & newer homes on the block. Also listed for lease. *All room measurements are approx. and to be identified by buyers.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Dorothy Street have any available units?
4401 Dorothy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
Is 4401 Dorothy Street currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Dorothy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Dorothy Street pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Dorothy Street offers parking.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street have a pool?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street have accessible units?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 Dorothy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 Dorothy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

