Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

28 Apartments under $800 for rent in Bedford, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Bedford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
18 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
22 Units Available
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
759 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
36 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
6 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Crest Centreport is located at the nexus of DFW's bustling business and entertainment districts.\n\nLocated near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
26 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
6 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
12 Units Available
Woodhaven
Stoneybrook
6001 Stoneybrook Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
947 sqft
Are you looking for a great apartment home in Fort Worth, Texas? Look no further than Stoneybrook! Our quaint community is located near Interstates 30 and Outer Loop 820 ensuring your stressful commute is a thing of the past.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
Woodhaven
Woodford Ridge
6001 Oakland Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
971 sqft
Welcome home to Woodford Ridge in exciting Fort Worth, Texas! Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Woodhaven, our apartment community offers a tranquil setting in close proximity to all of the conveniences one could ever desire.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$722
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$791
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Woodhaven
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$711
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
929 sqft
Walking distance to Woodhaven Country Club and close to shops and restaurants. Spacious units feature modern fixtures and stylish design. Located near Interstate 30 and many of the town's largest employers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
14 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1165 sqft
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
37 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
28 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
10 Units Available
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Woodhaven
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Bedford, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Bedford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Bedford in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

