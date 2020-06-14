Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Orange, TX with garage

Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom one and a half bathroom home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. This home requires a 12 month lease.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4212 Briarhill Avenue
4212 Briarhill Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1582 sqft
4212 Briarhill Avenue - Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located in Orange, TX. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a stone fireplace. There is a den/family room off of the main living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Orange

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
516 Shannon's Way
516 Shannon's Way, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage brick home.  Kitchen includes custom cabinets and granite counter tops.  Home is tiled throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.  Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and a fireplace in the living room.
Results within 10 miles of Orange

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orange, TX

Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

