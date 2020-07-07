All apartments in Baytown
9710 Crystal Blvd

Location

9710 Crystal Blvd, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic and beautiful single-family house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Baytown, with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, and a dishwasher, also this lovely location includes air-conditioning, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace ideal for a family gathering on winter and summer fun, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 Crystal Blvd have any available units?
9710 Crystal Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 9710 Crystal Blvd have?
Some of 9710 Crystal Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 Crystal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Crystal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Crystal Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9710 Crystal Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 9710 Crystal Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9710 Crystal Blvd offers parking.
Does 9710 Crystal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 Crystal Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Crystal Blvd have a pool?
No, 9710 Crystal Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9710 Crystal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9710 Crystal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Crystal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 Crystal Blvd has units with dishwashers.

