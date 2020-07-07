9710 Crystal Blvd

Amenities

Classic and beautiful single-family house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Baytown, with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, and a dishwasher, also this lovely location includes air-conditioning, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace ideal for a family gathering on winter and summer fun, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



