Baytown, TX
6914 Iris Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6914 Iris Court

6914 Iris Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Iris Ct, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO FLOODING DURING HARVEY!!! This wonderful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a cul-de-sac lot with a huge backyard. Large open concept living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. Tile and carpet throughout the home. High ceilings and arched walkways. French doors that lead out to the backyard patio. French doors leading into the study. Granite countertops with updated appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator and dryer included in the rental. Garage is carpeted and has separate AC unit and extra lighting and was previously used as an office. House also has extra light fixtures throughout the house and bedrooms. Close proximity to I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Iris Court have any available units?
6914 Iris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Iris Court have?
Some of 6914 Iris Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Iris Court currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Iris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Iris Court pet-friendly?
No, 6914 Iris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 6914 Iris Court offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Iris Court offers parking.
Does 6914 Iris Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6914 Iris Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Iris Court have a pool?
No, 6914 Iris Court does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Iris Court have accessible units?
No, 6914 Iris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Iris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Iris Court has units with dishwashers.

