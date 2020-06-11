6914 Iris Court

NO FLOODING DURING HARVEY!!! This wonderful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a cul-de-sac lot with a huge backyard. Large open concept living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. Tile and carpet throughout the home. High ceilings and arched walkways. French doors that lead out to the backyard patio. French doors leading into the study. Granite countertops with updated appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator and dryer included in the rental. Garage is carpeted and has separate AC unit and extra lighting and was previously used as an office. House also has extra light fixtures throughout the house and bedrooms. Close proximity to I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
