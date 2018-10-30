All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 5324 LELAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
5324 LELAND DRIVE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

5324 LELAND DRIVE

5324 Leland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5324 Leland Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated home with fabulous floor plan on one of the largest lots in the subdivision! The maintenance on this home has been meticulous. The seller did an extensive rehab in 2007 replacing almost everything down to the studs. Just to name a few: I - Beautiful updated home with fabulous floor plan on one of the largest lots in the subdivision! The maintenance on this home has been meticulous. The seller did an extensive rehab in 2007 replacing almost everything down to the studs. Just to name a few: Insulation, siding, roof, flooring, sheet rock, AC, cabinets, tubs, toilets, fencing and more! Too many to list! Beautiful French doors leading off of the breakfast room open up onto the backyard of your dreams. Laminate and tile flooring throughout provides for easy maintenance. Large windows everywhere allowing for lots of natural light.

(RLNE4729096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have any available units?
5324 LELAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 5324 LELAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5324 LELAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 LELAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 LELAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5324 LELAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 LELAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5324 LELAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5324 LELAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 LELAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 LELAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5324 LELAND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine