5307 Vae Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE FROM April 13th, 2020
Newly renovated house available for rent for $1,450 per month.
::BUILT: 1962
::Main House Sq ft: 1,235
::Lot Size: 7,930 sq ft, with a gated back and side yard.
:: New kitchen and appliances.
::Freshly painted interior, exterior
::New laminate and wood and vinyl flooring throughout.
::Totally new bathrooms
:: 2 car garage with automatic opener
::10 mins drive to Walmart & San Jacinto Mall (Great Location, Easy access to Beltway 8)
::25 mins drive to Houston / Pasadena
::GARDENING: $50/ month additional landscaping maintenance will be tenant owned.
The master bedroom has double closets. The kitchen has shiny granite counters, a GAS range/oven, a dishwasher, a large side-by-side refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink. A new roof and new fencing were recently installed and both front and rear yards have plush lawns.
Tenant provides his/her own laundry machines, with hookups attached in the garage. All utilities (electricity/gas/water/sewage/garden) are paid by the tenant.
Pets allowed with pet deposit (nonrefundable) -- $350 + $200 per additional pet
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5307-vae-dr-baytown-tx-77521-usa/1141bfef-0615-4fe5-8c7a-aec23fb6ddc9
(RLNE5739115)