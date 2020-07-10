All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:58 AM

5307 Vae Drive

5307 Vae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Vae Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE FROM April 13th, 2020

Newly renovated house available for rent for $1,450 per month.

::BUILT: 1962
::Main House Sq ft: 1,235
::Lot Size: 7,930 sq ft, with a gated back and side yard.
:: New kitchen and appliances.
::Freshly painted interior, exterior
::New laminate and wood and vinyl flooring throughout.
::Totally new bathrooms
:: 2 car garage with automatic opener
::10 mins drive to Walmart & San Jacinto Mall (Great Location, Easy access to Beltway 8)
::25 mins drive to Houston / Pasadena
::GARDENING: $50/ month additional landscaping maintenance will be tenant owned.

The master bedroom has double closets. The kitchen has shiny granite counters, a GAS range/oven, a dishwasher, a large side-by-side refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink. A new roof and new fencing were recently installed and both front and rear yards have plush lawns.

Tenant provides his/her own laundry machines, with hookups attached in the garage. All utilities (electricity/gas/water/sewage/garden) are paid by the tenant.

Pets allowed with pet deposit (nonrefundable) -- $350 + $200 per additional pet

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5307-vae-dr-baytown-tx-77521-usa/1141bfef-0615-4fe5-8c7a-aec23fb6ddc9

(RLNE5739115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Vae Drive have any available units?
5307 Vae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Vae Drive have?
Some of 5307 Vae Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Vae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Vae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Vae Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Vae Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Vae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Vae Drive offers parking.
Does 5307 Vae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Vae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Vae Drive have a pool?
No, 5307 Vae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Vae Drive have accessible units?
No, 5307 Vae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Vae Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Vae Drive has units with dishwashers.

