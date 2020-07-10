5307 Vae Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE FROM April 13th, 2020



Newly renovated house available for rent for $1,450 per month.



::BUILT: 1962

::Main House Sq ft: 1,235

::Lot Size: 7,930 sq ft, with a gated back and side yard.

:: New kitchen and appliances.

::Freshly painted interior, exterior

::New laminate and wood and vinyl flooring throughout.

::Totally new bathrooms

:: 2 car garage with automatic opener

::10 mins drive to Walmart & San Jacinto Mall (Great Location, Easy access to Beltway 8)

::25 mins drive to Houston / Pasadena

::GARDENING: $50/ month additional landscaping maintenance will be tenant owned.



The master bedroom has double closets. The kitchen has shiny granite counters, a GAS range/oven, a dishwasher, a large side-by-side refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink. A new roof and new fencing were recently installed and both front and rear yards have plush lawns.



Tenant provides his/her own laundry machines, with hookups attached in the garage. All utilities (electricity/gas/water/sewage/garden) are paid by the tenant.



Pets allowed with pet deposit (nonrefundable) -- $350 + $200 per additional pet



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5307-vae-dr-baytown-tx-77521-usa/1141bfef-0615-4fe5-8c7a-aec23fb6ddc9



(RLNE5739115)