4527 Regal Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE!!!!

FRESHLY PAINTED SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Front entrance living room & dinning room. Separate family room with corner fireplace. Kitchen with island countertop, & breakfast nook. High Ceilings throughout. Large separate Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub & separate shower. Backyard pergola over concrete patio, great for entertaining. Great location on quiet street, corner lot with excellent shopping nearby. Come see it quickly, wont last long.

Dishwasher & stove included.



SCHOOLS:

-Alamo Elementary School;

-Gentry Jr High School;

-0Sterling High School;



RENT: $1,600/ Month



SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000



CONTACT:

QUESTIONS & TO BOOK SHOWING>>> CALL

713 805 8797 if no answer call 832 283 7773



Serious inquires please fill out the application & leave a message if you don’t reach us.



FREE APPLICATION : avail.co/l/9206



APPOINTMENTS: Currently scheduling viewing appointments.

****Please call/text for initial questions.