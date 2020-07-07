4527 Regal Dr.

Amenities
NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE!!!!
FRESHLY PAINTED SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Front entrance living room & dinning room. Separate family room with corner fireplace. Kitchen with island countertop, & breakfast nook. High Ceilings throughout. Large separate Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub & separate shower. Backyard pergola over concrete patio, great for entertaining. Great location on quiet street, corner lot with excellent shopping nearby. Come see it quickly, wont last long.
Dishwasher & stove included.
SCHOOLS:
-Alamo Elementary School;
-Gentry Jr High School;
-0Sterling High School;
RENT: $1,600/ Month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000
CONTACT:
QUESTIONS & TO BOOK SHOWING>>> CALL
713 805 8797 if no answer call 832 283 7773
Serious inquires please fill out the application & leave a message if you don’t reach us.
FREE APPLICATION : avail.co/l/9206
APPOINTMENTS: Currently scheduling viewing appointments.
****Please call/text for initial questions.