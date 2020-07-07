All apartments in Baytown
4527 Regal Dr.

4527 Regal Dr
Location

4527 Regal Dr, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE!!!!
FRESHLY PAINTED SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Front entrance living room & dinning room. Separate family room with corner fireplace. Kitchen with island countertop, & breakfast nook. High Ceilings throughout. Large separate Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub & separate shower. Backyard pergola over concrete patio, great for entertaining. Great location on quiet street, corner lot with excellent shopping nearby. Come see it quickly, wont last long.
Dishwasher & stove included.

SCHOOLS:
-Alamo Elementary School;
-Gentry Jr High School;
-0Sterling High School;

RENT: $1,600/ Month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000

CONTACT:
QUESTIONS & TO BOOK SHOWING>>> CALL
713 805 8797 if no answer call 832 283 7773

Serious inquires please fill out the application & leave a message if you don’t reach us.

FREE APPLICATION : avail.co/l/9206

APPOINTMENTS: Currently scheduling viewing appointments.
****Please call/text for initial questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Regal Dr. have any available units?
4527 Regal Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Regal Dr. have?
Some of 4527 Regal Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Regal Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Regal Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Regal Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Regal Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 4527 Regal Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Regal Dr. offers parking.
Does 4527 Regal Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Regal Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Regal Dr. have a pool?
No, 4527 Regal Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Regal Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4527 Regal Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Regal Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 Regal Dr. has units with dishwashers.

