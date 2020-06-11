All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3903 Ridge Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3903 Ridge Canyon Road
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

3903 Ridge Canyon Road

3903 Ridge Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3903 Ridge Canyon Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1109736?source=marketing

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1614
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating:Gas
Cooling: Electric
Appliances: Stove, dishwasher

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras:Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath property and be the next to call it home! This beauty features arches throughout the house. It has a large, naturally lighted living room. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets, counter space. Dishwasher, range, and disposal included. Great sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and roomy baths. The master bath has double vanity! Lovely patio in the large backyard. Don't wait anymore SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have any available units?
3903 Ridge Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have?
Some of 3903 Ridge Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Ridge Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Ridge Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Ridge Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Ridge Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 Ridge Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine