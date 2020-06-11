3903 Ridge Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1109736?source=marketing



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1614

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating:Gas

Cooling: Electric

Appliances: Stove, dishwasher



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras:Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath property and be the next to call it home! This beauty features arches throughout the house. It has a large, naturally lighted living room. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets, counter space. Dishwasher, range, and disposal included. Great sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and roomy baths. The master bath has double vanity! Lovely patio in the large backyard. Don't wait anymore SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.