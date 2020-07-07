All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:50 AM

3407 Apache Meadows Drive

3407 Apache Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Apache Meadows Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1700.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have any available units?
3407 Apache Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have?
Some of 3407 Apache Meadows Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Apache Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Apache Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Apache Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Apache Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Apache Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

