All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3028 Decker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3028 Decker Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3028 Decker Drive

3028 Decker Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3028 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful construction, energy efficient CB JENI town home with fabulous McKinney location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, Gorgeous granite kitchen counters, Loft, Pocket Office and Amazing Hardwood Floors is what this home has to offer in this beautiful boutique community! Get into this home now and save big! Kitchen includes, stainless steel appliances with gas range and exterior vent and many other upgrades such as custom site built 42 inch cabinets throughout. It is an Energy efficient home with a 16 SEER HVAC system, Radiant Barrier, low E Vinyl Windows not to mention many more features!
From the Highway 121 and Stacy Rd, head north on Stacy Rd. Turn right onto Ridge Rd. Go approximately 2 miles. Community will be on the right just before the intersection of Ridge Rd and El Dorado Pkwy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 3/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Decker Drive have any available units?
3028 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Decker Drive have?
Some of 3028 Decker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Decker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Decker Drive offer parking?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have a pool?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine