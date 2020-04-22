All apartments in Baytown
205 Caldwell St.

205 Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 Caldwell Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in Baytown! - Beautiful one story home in the Baytown Lakewood subdivision, ready to move in. Completely remodeled including new kitchen with granite countertops. It will not last long. Schedule your showing before is too late!

Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company

Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.com/listings

APPLICATION FEE $45 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $250-$350 DEPENDING ON SIZE. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.

(RLNE5496428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Caldwell St. have any available units?
205 Caldwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 205 Caldwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
205 Caldwell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Caldwell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Caldwell St. is pet friendly.
Does 205 Caldwell St. offer parking?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not offer parking.
Does 205 Caldwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Caldwell St. have a pool?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 205 Caldwell St. have accessible units?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Caldwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Caldwell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Caldwell St. does not have units with air conditioning.

