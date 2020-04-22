205 Caldwell St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Home in Baytown! - Beautiful one story home in the Baytown Lakewood subdivision, ready to move in. Completely remodeled including new kitchen with granite countertops. It will not last long. Schedule your showing before is too late!



Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company



Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.com/listings



APPLICATION FEE $45 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $250-$350 DEPENDING ON SIZE. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.



(RLNE5496428)