1606 Alabama Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

WELCOME HOME! You will find your new home inside this recently remodeled Gem in Old Baytown. This cozy home will come with a washer and Dryer for tenants to use, as well as microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator. This remodeled beauty has a new roof, new paint, newer carpet, a Central A/C and Heating unit that was added, a new Privacy fence all the entire perimeter of the back yard, a remodeled porch/deck area, insulation added for better heating in the winter, and better gutters for the wet days. The property has NEVER flooded and is only a couple minutes from restaurants, water ports, and the Exxon Mobile Refinery. This would be a great home for anyone or Contractor Refinery Workers needing a temporary home.WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR