Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
1606 Alabama Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:54 AM

1606 Alabama Street

1606 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Alabama Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
WELCOME HOME! You will find your new home inside this recently remodeled Gem in Old Baytown. This cozy home will come with a washer and Dryer for tenants to use, as well as microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator. This remodeled beauty has a new roof, new paint, newer carpet, a Central A/C and Heating unit that was added, a new Privacy fence all the entire perimeter of the back yard, a remodeled porch/deck area, insulation added for better heating in the winter, and better gutters for the wet days. The property has NEVER flooded and is only a couple minutes from restaurants, water ports, and the Exxon Mobile Refinery. This would be a great home for anyone or Contractor Refinery Workers needing a temporary home.WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Alabama Street have any available units?
1606 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Alabama Street have?
Some of 1606 Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 1606 Alabama Street offer parking?
No, 1606 Alabama Street does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1606 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Alabama Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1606 Alabama Street has accessible units.
Does 1606 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

