Last updated December 18 2019 at 1:28 AM

1422 Latigo Lane

1422 Latigo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Latigo Lane, Bartonville, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom home located on 2 acres. This luxury dwelling will wow you with gorgeous, peaceful scenery and unique custom touches! Open floor plan with a chefs, dream kitchen complete with over sized built in fridge.
3 bedrooms are down with 2 fulls and 1 half bath. Relax by the fire in the master bedroom while looking out onto the back patio with private entrance. Additional patio sits beneath a massive tree steps from the kitchen perfect for morning coffee. You will love having an oversized bdrm up comes with it's own full bath and kitchenette w bay window that gazes out over the property. A short distance from DFW airport. Great for corporate rental. Away from it all but convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Latigo Lane have any available units?
1422 Latigo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartonville, TX.
What amenities does 1422 Latigo Lane have?
Some of 1422 Latigo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Latigo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Latigo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Latigo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartonville.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Latigo Lane offers parking.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane have a pool?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Latigo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Latigo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

