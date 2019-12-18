1422 Latigo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful custom home located on 2 acres. This luxury dwelling will wow you with gorgeous, peaceful scenery and unique custom touches! Open floor plan with a chefs, dream kitchen complete with over sized built in fridge.

3 bedrooms are down with 2 fulls and 1 half bath. Relax by the fire in the master bedroom while looking out onto the back patio with private entrance. Additional patio sits beneath a massive tree steps from the kitchen perfect for morning coffee. You will love having an oversized bdrm up comes with it's own full bath and kitchenette w bay window that gazes out over the property. A short distance from DFW airport. Great for corporate rental. Away from it all but convenient to everything!