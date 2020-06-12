/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
355 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX
East Oak Hill
64 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
16 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
East Oak Hill
33 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
East Oak Hill
26 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
West Oak Hill
14 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7601 Rialto Blvd
7601 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Southwest PKWY
7800 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1916 sqft
Known for Mediterranean styling & unique architectural touches, Escondera is a luxury gated community located just minutes from downtown, as well as top golf courses, area lakes & premier shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Barton Hills
108 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
East Oak Hill
39 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
East Oak Hill
22 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
26 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1209 sqft
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
West Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
31 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1060 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
30 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
20 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
35 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
