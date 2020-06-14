/
1 bedroom apartments
464 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
West Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
857 sqft
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.
1 Unit Available
7622 Tecoma Circle 124470
7622 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620 ** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases ** This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Barton Hills
107 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
30 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
East Oak Hill
42 Units Available
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,510
848 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
716 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Barton Hills
43 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Barton Hills
32 Units Available
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
645 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
31 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
South Lamar
26 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,321
723 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Barton Hills
15 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
562 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
Village at Western Oaks
56 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
