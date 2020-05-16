4203 Bayshore Drive

Amenities

Ideally-located bay front home on large waterfront lot, with shared fishing pier right out on the bay! New construction and very clean property. Property also includes washer and dryer and refrigerator all on-site. Private-access, double-wide driveway. Spend hours relaxing and enjoying the bay breezes and fishing on the magnificent fishing pier. Also you'll love the deep back porches, for lazy summer days gazing at the ships going by you on the bay. There is also an area below the home for a picnic table or jet-ski storage,etc. The Kemah Boardwalk, great restaurants and fish houses are all nearby. Halfway between Galveston Island and Houston and near major employment centers at Bayport,Baytown and Texas City.