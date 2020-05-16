All apartments in Bacliff
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4203 Bayshore Drive

4203 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Bayshore Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Ideally-located bay front home on large waterfront lot, with shared fishing pier right out on the bay! New construction and very clean property. Property also includes washer and dryer and refrigerator all on-site. Private-access, double-wide driveway. Spend hours relaxing and enjoying the bay breezes and fishing on the magnificent fishing pier. Also you'll love the deep back porches, for lazy summer days gazing at the ships going by you on the bay. There is also an area below the home for a picnic table or jet-ski storage,etc. The Kemah Boardwalk, great restaurants and fish houses are all nearby. Halfway between Galveston Island and Houston and near major employment centers at Bayport,Baytown and Texas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
4203 Bayshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 4203 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 4203 Bayshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
No, 4203 Bayshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 Bayshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
No, 4203 Bayshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4203 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Bayshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Bayshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Bayshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

