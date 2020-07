Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Your child can walk to school across the street - Property Id: 216876



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a clean, safe, and quiet neighborhood. Home sits across the street from Oak Forest elementary school. You can also walk to target, Ross, or home goods in 5 min. Home has a beautiful backyard with large planter boxes in the side yard to grow your own veggies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216876

Property Id 216876



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5519421)