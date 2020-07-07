GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM IN HUMBLE ISD! WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL AND RECREATION! MINUTES FROM BETLWAY 8 OR ATASCOCITA RD FOR EAST ACCESS FOR WORK, SHOPPING, DINING. NICE BACK PATION FOR ENTERTAINING AND SPACIOUS ROOMS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5415 Woodmancote Dr have any available units?
5415 Woodmancote Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 5415 Woodmancote Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Woodmancote Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.