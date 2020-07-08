5327 Atascocita West Trail

Amenities
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1569
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Extras: Amazing spacious 3 bedroom home! Large Living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, Great sized master bathroom. Nice backyard. Near plenty of shopping. Minutes from West Lake Houston! Priced to Lease fast... Won't last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.