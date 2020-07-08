All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:02 PM

20654 Emerald Spruce Ct

20654 Emerald Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

20654 Emerald Spruce Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in Kingwood, the livable forest, open kitchen to the family room that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave, washer, and dryer, a beautiful fireplace, and a garage are also included.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5680469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have any available units?
20654 Emerald Spruce Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have?
Some of 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20654 Emerald Spruce Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct is pet friendly.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct offer parking?
Yes, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct offers parking.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have a pool?
No, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct does not have a pool.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have accessible units?
No, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20654 Emerald Spruce Ct has units with air conditioning.

