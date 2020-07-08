20654 Emerald Spruce Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Elegant 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in Kingwood, the livable forest, open kitchen to the family room that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave, washer, and dryer, a beautiful fireplace, and a garage are also included.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5680469)