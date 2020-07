Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come out and see this 4 BED, 3.5 BATH home in Kings River Village! Kitchen & breakfast room are tiled, large pantry, and 100% open to the living room! Plenty of cabinet space for storage! Appliances include stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher! Carpeted living room, high ceilings, corner fireplace! Spacious master bed, tub/separate shower in master bath. Large carpeted game room! Huge background, fenced, with concrete patio! Do not miss out on this home!