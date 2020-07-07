20314 Water Point Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

This lease property will WOW you! 3 bdrms - master down, 2 1/2 baths, and gameroom. The home is well maintained and is in a great family friendly community. Easy access to commutes and shopping, zoned to highly acclaimed Kingwood schools in HUMBLE ISD. Enjoy the spacious rooms, open concept floor plan and picturesque windows that illuminate the beauty of this sweet home. In addition, there is a grand backyard, with a patio and fruit trees to patio. In the summertime, access to the neighborhood pool is convenient and a definite perk.