Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18915 Oak Bower Drive

Location

18915 Oak Bower Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2049
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 BD 2.5BA in Humble! Open floorplan, plentiful cabinet space, and high ceilings. Lots of natural sunlight from windows. Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space! Location,location, location! This property is just minutes from shopping and dining! Dont miss out...Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have any available units?
18915 Oak Bower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 18915 Oak Bower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18915 Oak Bower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 Oak Bower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18915 Oak Bower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive offer parking?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have a pool?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have accessible units?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18915 Oak Bower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18915 Oak Bower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

