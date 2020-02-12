18915 Oak Bower Drive.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2049

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 BD 2.5BA in Humble! Open floorplan, plentiful cabinet space, and high ceilings. Lots of natural sunlight from windows. Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space! Location,location, location! This property is just minutes from shopping and dining! Dont miss out...Apply today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.