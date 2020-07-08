Charming home nestled in the center of Atascocita, located within minutes of shopping and restaurants. Granite counters in kitchen with tile floors in all wet areas. Cool off in your own private in ground pool. All bedrooms and gameroom up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18807 Timbers Drive have any available units?
18807 Timbers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18807 Timbers Drive have?
Some of 18807 Timbers Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18807 Timbers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18807 Timbers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.