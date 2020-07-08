All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:16 PM

18706 Shay Lane

18706 Shay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18706 Shay Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1550
Security Deposit: $1350
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1634
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: WELCOME HOME! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a well-established neighborhood in Humble. It comes with a spacious living room, a kitchen that has more than enough cabinets for your groceries and also comes with stove, dishwasher, and disposal! The property offers an open concept, dining room, spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage. The master bath in this beauty has a large walk-in closet! There's even a convenient laundry room inside the house. Hurry, this property won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18706 Shay Lane have any available units?
18706 Shay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18706 Shay Lane have?
Some of 18706 Shay Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18706 Shay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18706 Shay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18706 Shay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18706 Shay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18706 Shay Lane offer parking?
No, 18706 Shay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18706 Shay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18706 Shay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18706 Shay Lane have a pool?
No, 18706 Shay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18706 Shay Lane have accessible units?
No, 18706 Shay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18706 Shay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18706 Shay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18706 Shay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18706 Shay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

