18706 Shay Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry online portal

Price: $1550

Security Deposit: $1350

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1634

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: WELCOME HOME! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a well-established neighborhood in Humble. It comes with a spacious living room, a kitchen that has more than enough cabinets for your groceries and also comes with stove, dishwasher, and disposal! The property offers an open concept, dining room, spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage. The master bath in this beauty has a large walk-in closet! There's even a convenient laundry room inside the house. Hurry, this property won't last long!



