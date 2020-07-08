All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 18510 Catamaran Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18510 Catamaran Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 9:14 PM

18510 Catamaran Dr

18510 Catamaran Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18510 Catamaran Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b40829906a ---- Welcome home! This gorgeous home in the great and established Atascocita. It has so much character and class. It is a 4 bed 3 1/2 bath with an optional study/library. It also has a massive game room and theatre on the second floor. You will be surrounded by so much to do and easy commutes to your destinations. Move in date of 7/1. Now is the time to start looking and finding your next home. Don\'t wait as I\'m confident this beauty will not last long. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have any available units?
18510 Catamaran Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 18510 Catamaran Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Catamaran Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Catamaran Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr offer parking?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18510 Catamaran Dr has a pool.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have accessible units?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Catamaran Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18510 Catamaran Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch