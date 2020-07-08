18510 Catamaran Dr

Amenities

pool game room media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b40829906a ---- Welcome home! This gorgeous home in the great and established Atascocita. It has so much character and class. It is a 4 bed 3 1/2 bath with an optional study/library. It also has a massive game room and theatre on the second floor. You will be surrounded by so much to do and easy commutes to your destinations. Move in date of 7/1. Now is the time to start looking and finding your next home. Don\'t wait as I\'m confident this beauty will not last long. Room sizes are approximate.