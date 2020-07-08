All apartments in Atascocita
17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:52 AM

17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court

17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court · No Longer Available
Location

17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955554?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1925
Security Deposit: $1725
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2,554
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WOW! Take a look at at this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located near Lake Houston & shopping centers! Beautiful natural lighting fills this home. With plenty of counter & cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms! Priced to lease fast! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have any available units?
17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court is pet friendly.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court offer parking?
No, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court does not offer parking.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have a pool?
No, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court does not have a pool.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court has units with air conditioning.

