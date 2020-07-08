17922 Eagle Pass Falls Court

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955554?source=marketing



***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***



Price: $1925

Security Deposit: $1725

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2,554

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: WOW! Take a look at at this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located near Lake Houston & shopping centers! Beautiful natural lighting fills this home. With plenty of counter & cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms! Priced to lease fast! Don't miss out!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.