Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home ready for immediate move-in. It has been maintained and equipped with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. It has easy access to the Beltway and near Atascocita Rd. making this home in many ways than one a great catch. Come check it out. This will make a perfect starter home. Be prompt as I’m sure this one will not last long.