All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
13019 Clover Creek Point Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

13019 Clover Creek Point Lane

13019 Clover Creek Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13019 Clover Creek Point Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This warm and inviting 2 story, 4 bedroom home has everything you could ask for: wood floors throughout the first floor, stairs and second floor, granite countertops, a private study, a large game room upstairs and plenty of storage space. The master bedroom is on the first floor and is complete with a walk in closet and spacious bathroom featuring his and hers sinks, a vanity area and a separate tub and shower. It is perfectly located on a cut-de-sac street, within walking distance to the elementary school and park. The back yard is quite large and features a covered patio where you can enjoy the quiet suburban life. Your search for "the one" is now over. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have any available units?
13019 Clover Creek Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have?
Some of 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13019 Clover Creek Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane offers parking.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have a pool?
No, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13019 Clover Creek Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch