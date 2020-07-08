13019 Clover Creek Point Lane

Amenities

This warm and inviting 2 story, 4 bedroom home has everything you could ask for: wood floors throughout the first floor, stairs and second floor, granite countertops, a private study, a large game room upstairs and plenty of storage space. The master bedroom is on the first floor and is complete with a walk in closet and spacious bathroom featuring his and hers sinks, a vanity area and a separate tub and shower. It is perfectly located on a cut-de-sac street, within walking distance to the elementary school and park. The back yard is quite large and features a covered patio where you can enjoy the quiet suburban life. Your search for "the one" is now over. Make an appointment today!