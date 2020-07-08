All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 13014 Davenport Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
13014 Davenport Hills Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:49 PM

13014 Davenport Hills Lane

13014 Davenport Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13014 Davenport Hills Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features four spacious bedrooms with generous closet space! Study has French Doors with great natural light! Open concept kitchen boast granite counter tops, ample counter and cabinet space. Neutral flooring and paint throughout! Backyard patio! All this is award winning Master Planned Community!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have any available units?
13014 Davenport Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have?
Some of 13014 Davenport Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13014 Davenport Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13014 Davenport Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13014 Davenport Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13014 Davenport Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13014 Davenport Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch