12602 Crockett Bend Lane

Gorgeous home with no back neighbors in sought after Eagle Springs Community, zoned to incredible schools! This well maintained home features hardwood flooring, formal dining, enormous island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and refrigerator is included! Living room with gas log fireplace! Secondary bedroom, full bathroom, utility room and mud room bench on first floor! Upstairs features an expansive master retreat with separate vanities, whirlpool tub, shower, and walk in closet. There is a large game room, built in desk, and two secondary bedrooms with jack and jill bath on the second floor! Large back yard with play structure and no back neighbors! The Eagle Springs Community has many amenities, including a sports complex with fitness center, pool, sand volleyball and tennis courts, soccer and baseball fields! Another resort style pool and splash pad in the neighborhood! Within close proximity to Atascocita Springs Elementary and West Lake Middle!