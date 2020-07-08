All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12602 Crockett Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12602 Crockett Bend Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12602 Crockett Bend Lane

12602 Crockett Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12602 Crockett Bend Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous home with no back neighbors in sought after Eagle Springs Community, zoned to incredible schools! This well maintained home features hardwood flooring, formal dining, enormous island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and refrigerator is included! Living room with gas log fireplace! Secondary bedroom, full bathroom, utility room and mud room bench on first floor! Upstairs features an expansive master retreat with separate vanities, whirlpool tub, shower, and walk in closet. There is a large game room, built in desk, and two secondary bedrooms with jack and jill bath on the second floor! Large back yard with play structure and no back neighbors! The Eagle Springs Community has many amenities, including a sports complex with fitness center, pool, sand volleyball and tennis courts, soccer and baseball fields! Another resort style pool and splash pad in the neighborhood! Within close proximity to Atascocita Springs Elementary and West Lake Middle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have any available units?
12602 Crockett Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have?
Some of 12602 Crockett Bend Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Crockett Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Crockett Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Crockett Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 Crockett Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12602 Crockett Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch