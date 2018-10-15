All apartments in Atascocita
Atascocita, TX
11323 Harbour Lake Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11323 Harbour Lake Ct

11323 Harbour Lake Court · No Longer Available
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11323 Harbour Lake Court, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11323 Harbour Lake Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1650
Security Deposit: $1450
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2553
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central

Extras: Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home! This property is located near lots of shopping centers and minutes from the Beltway! Home offers a spacious floor plan, living room with plenty of space for the whole family, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space,roomy dinning area, Large master bedroom down stairs, the rest of the spacious bedrooms upstairs with more than enough storage space and much more! Don't wait this property will not last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4575946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have any available units?
11323 Harbour Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 11323 Harbour Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11323 Harbour Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11323 Harbour Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11323 Harbour Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11323 Harbour Lake Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

