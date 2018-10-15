Amenities
11323 Harbour Lake Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1650
Security Deposit: $1450
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2553
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Extras: Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home! This property is located near lots of shopping centers and minutes from the Beltway! Home offers a spacious floor plan, living room with plenty of space for the whole family, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space,roomy dinning area, Large master bedroom down stairs, the rest of the spacious bedrooms upstairs with more than enough storage space and much more! Don't wait this property will not last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
