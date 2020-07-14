Amenities

316 Lasso St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $2045

Security Deposit: $1845

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2,134

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: STOP SCROLLING! Darling two story located in the well established Rancho Isabella ready to be your home! This cutie comes with spacious rooms, a 2 bay 2 car garage, gorgeous sunlight illumination throughout, fireplace and many amenities more! Spacious, open kitchen with more than enough room for your groceries between cabinets and pantry! There's also a cute island in it. 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an additional half bath! The backyard in this gem is HUGE, and fenced! COME TAKE A LOOK, APPLY SOON!



Real Property Management Preferred

No Pets Allowed



