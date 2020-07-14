Amenities
316 Lasso St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/2029624?source=marketing
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $2045
Security Deposit: $1845
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,134
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Extras: STOP SCROLLING! Darling two story located in the well established Rancho Isabella ready to be your home! This cutie comes with spacious rooms, a 2 bay 2 car garage, gorgeous sunlight illumination throughout, fireplace and many amenities more! Spacious, open kitchen with more than enough room for your groceries between cabinets and pantry! There's also a cute island in it. 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an additional half bath! The backyard in this gem is HUGE, and fenced! COME TAKE A LOOK, APPLY SOON!
No Pets Allowed
