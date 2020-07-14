All apartments in Angleton
316 Lasso St

316 Lasso Street · (281) 894-9111 ext. 2818949111
Location

316 Lasso Street, Angleton, TX 77515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 316 Lasso St · Avail. now

$2,045

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
316 Lasso St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/2029624?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $2045
Security Deposit: $1845
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,134
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: STOP SCROLLING! Darling two story located in the well established Rancho Isabella ready to be your home! This cutie comes with spacious rooms, a 2 bay 2 car garage, gorgeous sunlight illumination throughout, fireplace and many amenities more! Spacious, open kitchen with more than enough room for your groceries between cabinets and pantry! There's also a cute island in it. 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an additional half bath! The backyard in this gem is HUGE, and fenced! COME TAKE A LOOK, APPLY SOON!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Lasso St have any available units?
316 Lasso St has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Lasso St have?
Some of 316 Lasso St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Lasso St currently offering any rent specials?
316 Lasso St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Lasso St pet-friendly?
No, 316 Lasso St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Angleton.
Does 316 Lasso St offer parking?
Yes, 316 Lasso St offers parking.
Does 316 Lasso St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Lasso St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Lasso St have a pool?
No, 316 Lasso St does not have a pool.
Does 316 Lasso St have accessible units?
No, 316 Lasso St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Lasso St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Lasso St has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Lasso St have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Lasso St does not have units with air conditioning.
