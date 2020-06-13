Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Finding an apartment in Amarillo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 13
Puckett Place
12 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$646
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Last updated June 12
$
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Last updated June 13
41 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 19
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

Last updated June 13
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1502 Parr
1502 Parr Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1107 sqft
Avondale 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Avondale. Close to medical center. Recently updated with new roof, carpet and appliances. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Has central heat and ir. Large backyard. 1 car garage. (RLNE5427818)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliance can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. pet friendly. (RLNE5768023)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated June 13
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
504 S. Fairmont St.
504 South Fairmont Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1226 sqft
504 S. Fairmont St. Available 07/17/20 504 S. Fairmont St. - Cute 3 bedroom available in July. (RLNE3001351)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - LEASE 2 OWN! $129,900 This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1922 S. Harrison
1922 South Harrison Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1610 sqft
1922 S. Harrison Available 07/01/20 1922 S. Harrison - Coming Soon! This charming home has a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. (RLNE5840170)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6525 Garwood Rd
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
6525 Garwood Rd Available 06/15/20 6525 Garwood Rd. - Photos coming soon (RLNE5840173)

Last updated June 13
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
5316 Fulton
5316 Fulton Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
- Homes (RLNE5796279)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8202 Laredo Trl
8202 Laredo Trail, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2399 sqft
8202 Laredo - $1695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $1995 Sales Price: $199,900 This home has 2,399 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4503 IDA LOUISE CT
4503 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large bath and walk in closet. Small bedroom with walk in closet - 2 car garage washer dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3912 Cheyenne Terrace
3912 Cheyenne Terrace, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Large home with bonus room that could be a 3rd bedroom. Central Heat and Air. Pets welcome with a $15 pet rent per pet separated dining area 2 car garage
City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.

Feel like you've been out riding fences for too long now? Well Desperado, kick off those dusty cowboy boots and let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Amarillo, TX

Finding an apartment in Amarillo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

