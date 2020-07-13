/
124 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX with pool
26 Units Available
Clear Lake
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
19 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
20 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
18 Units Available
The Lakes at Highland Glen
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1225 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan with fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and stylish bathrooms. Luxurious swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, modern fitness center and large BBQ area.
38 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
18 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
39 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
121 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
52 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
974 sqft
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring! Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on
23 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
916 sqft
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
21 Units Available
Webster
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
7 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
