Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 12 unit townhome that will be available for lease as of January 11, 2018.

Each unit has central heat and air, refrigerator, Laundry room-hookups in each unit, 2 parking spaces per unit.



12 month lease with a $40 application fee for every person over the age of 18. There is a Security Deposit due at signing of $925. Pets under 15 Lbs are allowed. A $400 Pet Deposit is due at signing.