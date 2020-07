Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, two bath with spacious family room and eat in kitchen. Low maintenance wood look vinyl in family room and all bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks and two walk in closets. Covered patio and spacious back yard. Neutral colors throughout. Ready for immediate move in.