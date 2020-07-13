Apartment List
120 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Allen, TX

Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Ridgeview Ranch
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1144 sqft
Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals.
Results within 5 miles of Allen
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$929
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.

Welcome to the July 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Allen rents held steady over the past month

Allen rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Allen stand at $1,257 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,561 for a two-bedroom. Allen's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Allen over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Allen

    As rents have fallen slightly in Allen, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Allen is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Allen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,561 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Allen fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Allen than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Allen is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

