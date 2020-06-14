Apartment List
69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN

Finding an apartment in Thompson's Station that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

2764 Americus Dr
2764 Americus Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2376 sqft
Please call Martha Zurcher to schedule showings - 260-433-9206. Highly desirable Tollgate Village with resort-like amenities inc. pool/tennis.
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

5000 Gracious Dr
5000 Gracious Dr, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2012 sqft
One of the most popular, spacious floorplans, the Derby includes an open kitchen/LR with gorgeous stainless steel appliances, granite and elegant lighting and fixtures. Master suite on the first floor. Huge bonus room upstairs with laundry.

773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1920 Portway Road
1920 Portway Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1994 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

5001 Laughing Brook Lane
5001 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2900 sqft
Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from

107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/06/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.

2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.

2001 Via Francesco Court
2001 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2920 sqft
2001 Via Francesco Court Available 07/01/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, w/ 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

520 Cobert Ln
520 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1714 sqft
Come check out this cozy town home in a great community! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open concept living area, perfect for having guests over. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and double vanity in the bathroom.

1062 Scouting Dr
1062 Scouting Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2849 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The Waters Edge Community. Granite Counter tops, Stainless appliances. Convenient to I-65 and Minutes to Downtown Franklin. All pets will be approved by the owner. Small dogs only

6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath condo with balcony featuring the best views of Berry Farms town center. Self contained community offering all you need for every day life! You are steps away from shops and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thompson's Station, TN

Finding an apartment in Thompson's Station that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

