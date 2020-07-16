All apartments in Sullivan County
Location

218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN 37617

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 218 Talon Private Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family?
This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Recently remodeled with many noticeable updated features throughout including brand new heat & air system. The floor plan features: two bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs, one bathroom on each level & master is on the main level also located on the lower level is an extra cozy den with a fireplace, & lovely galley style kitchen. This home gives you privacy with a countryside view along with convenience - located just minutes from The Bristol Regional Medical Center and The New Pinnacle Shopping Complex! This one is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

