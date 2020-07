Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming single level home situated in the heart of sought after Bridgewater of Cordova. You'll be WOW'd by the light & airy living room w/ fireplace; eat in kitchen w/tile floor, GRANITE counter tops, updated appliances, and breakfast bar; split floor plan; spacious main bath w/dual vanity AND dual WALK IN closets; laundry closet; attached 2-car garage; and private backyard w/fence & patio. All of this on serene cove. Just lovely! *Pet Friendly*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.