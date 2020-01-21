5651 Mountain Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent!

* Must meet all application criteria and requirements



Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome in Ooltewah. Built in 2006 with approx. 1464 square feet, this is a lovely end unit with plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, outside deck, sunroom and one car garage.

HOA dues are included with rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(*Square footage is aproxamate +/-)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4501873)