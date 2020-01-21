All apartments in Ooltewah
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

5651 Mountain Oaks Lane

5651 Mountain Oaks Lane · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ooltewah
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Ooltewah-James County

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent!
* Must meet all application criteria and requirements

Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome in Ooltewah. Built in 2006 with approx. 1464 square feet, this is a lovely end unit with plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, outside deck, sunroom and one car garage.
HOA dues are included with rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1 for more information. To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com

(*Square footage is aproxamate +/-)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4501873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have any available units?
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have?
Some of 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5651 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
