Apartment List
/
TN
/
ooltewah
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Ooltewah, TN with garage

Ooltewah apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two
Results within 1 mile of Ooltewah

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Ooltewah
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3468 sqft
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2121 sqft
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2330 Jennifer Dr
2330 Jennifer Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2152 sqft
This amazing home offers something for everyone!Tucked back on a large, shady lot, there is a great yard for kids to play!Three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, with two full bathrooms, provide plenty of room for most families; however, this

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7954 Burgundy Cir
7954 Burgundy Circle, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3290 sqft
Do not contact listing agent. All inquiries direct to property manager, Peggie Little. (423) 316-4801

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
5688 Crooked Creek Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a great Ooltewah neighborhood. COMING SOON - This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Ooltewah
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1602 Morris Hill Rd
1602 Morris Hill Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Here's your opportunity to lease a peaceful, country home, located in the heart of E. Brainerd. The views are spectacular; from the front porch, you can watch the sun go down over Lookout Mountain.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ooltewah 1 BedroomsOoltewah 2 BedroomsOoltewah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOoltewah 3 Bedrooms
Ooltewah Apartments with BalconyOoltewah Apartments with GarageOoltewah Apartments with GymOoltewah Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ooltewah Apartments with ParkingOoltewah Apartments with PoolOoltewah Dog Friendly ApartmentsOoltewah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TN
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GA
Athens, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga