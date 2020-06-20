All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, TN
299 Jefferson Avenue
299 Jefferson Avenue

299 Jefferson Ave · (865) 312-0277
Location

299 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 299 Jefferson Avenue · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge. This delightful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit was recently completely remodeled! Everything is like new including all appliances, cabinets, sinks, fixtures, lighting, windows and blinds! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms and lovely crown molding throughout. In unit laundry room with washer and dryer included. Beautiful backyard with covered porch and landscape maintenance is included!. Extra long driveway for parking. Schedule a viewing today...this one won't last long! Sorry...NO pets allowed.

Elementary School: Willow Brook Elementary School
Middle School: Robertsville Middle School
High School: Oak Ridge High School

To schedule a showing please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277.

For additional information and to view all photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com

**Sorry, this unit does not participate in the housing voucher program.

(RLNE3865173)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
299 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 299 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 299 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
299 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 299 Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 299 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 299 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 299 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 299 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
