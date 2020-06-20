299 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge. This delightful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit was recently completely remodeled! Everything is like new including all appliances, cabinets, sinks, fixtures, lighting, windows and blinds! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms and lovely crown molding throughout. In unit laundry room with washer and dryer included. Beautiful backyard with covered porch and landscape maintenance is included!. Extra long driveway for parking. Schedule a viewing today...this one won't last long! Sorry...NO pets allowed.



Elementary School: Willow Brook Elementary School

Middle School: Robertsville Middle School

High School: Oak Ridge High School



To schedule a showing please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277.



For additional information and to view all photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com



**Sorry, this unit does not participate in the housing voucher program.



