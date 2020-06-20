All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 254 Jefferson Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, TN
/
254 Jefferson Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

254 Jefferson Ave.

254 Jefferson Ave · (865) 312-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

254 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 254 Jefferson Ave. · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with New Deck! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful new laminate flooring in kitchen upon entry, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, newer windows. remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances including oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, new flooring and new counter tops. Lovely updated bathroom with tiled shower and floor, glass shower enclosure and exquisite lighted medicine cabinet! Central A/C and heat and ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Brand new built back deck overlooking beautiful landscaping with lots of tree...Landscape Maintenance is included! This one won't last long! Pets are welcome and a pet fee is required.

Schedule your viewing today by calling 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277. Visit out website for additional information and photos at www.rentcryeleike.com.

Sorry this property does not accept Section 8 housing vouchers.

(RLNE5799591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have any available units?
254 Jefferson Ave. has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Jefferson Ave. have?
Some of 254 Jefferson Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Jefferson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
254 Jefferson Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Jefferson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Jefferson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. offer parking?
No, 254 Jefferson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Jefferson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have a pool?
No, 254 Jefferson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 254 Jefferson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Jefferson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Jefferson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Jefferson Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 254 Jefferson Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with ParkingOak Ridge Apartments with Pool
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Athens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity